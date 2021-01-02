Coronavirus: Rate per 100,000 rises again in Wokingham as UK records its highest-ever daily total

ALTHOUGH there has been a decrease in the number of positive coronavirus cases reported in Wokingham borough today, the weekly rate per 100,000 has crept up again.

Across the country, there has been another record high as positive tests stay over 50,000 for the fifth day in row.

There were 57,725 positive tests in the UK, of which 49,248 were in England. Sadly, there were 445 deaths, bringing the total number to 74,570.

In Wokingham borough there were 128, down from yesterday’s high of 211 cases reported, bringing the total to date to 4,720.

The current weekly rate per 100,000 population is now 467.5, up from yesterday’s 459.9. On September 29, the rate was 23.4 people, while on November 30, it was 112.2.

By comparison, the rate per 100,000 in England is 298.2.

Similarly high figures have been reported across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 252, down from 212 cases and its rate per 100,000 is at 781.1 – this is a big jump from yesterday’s reported figure of 720.2 and Thursday’s figure of 585.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 176 cases, up from yesterday’s 150 cases, and has a rate of 587.8, down slightly from yesterday’s 593 people per 100,000.

Reading had 127, a big drop from yesterday’s 279 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 454.3, down from yesterday’s 479. It has reported 5,482 cases so far.

Bracknell Forest had 151 cases, down from 169 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 659.3, up from yesterday’s 630.8.

West Berkshire reported just 35 cases, down from yesterday’s high of 169 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 337.6, down from yesterday’s 347.1.

On New Year’s Eve, the Royal Berkshire Hospital announced a pause in non-elective surgery as pressure on healthcare services increase.

According to the latest data, up to Sunday, December 27, 34 patients were admitted to the RBH, bringing the seven-day total to 152 – an increase of 83, or 120.3%. There are 18 patients on ventilation.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, have 28 patients on ventilation, and 487 patients admitted.

The data in this story has been compiled from Public Health in Berkshire and the Government’s Covid dashboard.