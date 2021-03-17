CORONAVIRUS: Reported cases in Wokingham set to top 8,000

THE NUMBER of coronavirus cases in Wokingham is set to pass 8,000, but the case rate per 100,000 continues to decline.

The latest figures for the borough showed the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents is 32.1, down from 41.5 last week.

There were 16 positive tests recorded on Tuesday, March 16, bringing the total number of infections to 7,998.

The figures in neighbouring Reading borough are slightly higher than in Wokingham, with an infection rate of 37.7 per 100,000. This is down from 40.2 last week.

On Tuesday, Reading reported five positive cases.

Reading and Wokingham were the only two boroughs to see a fall in case rates this week.

Bracknell Forest has seen its rate per 100,000 rise over the past seven days, and is now 37.5, up from 34.3 last week. On Tuesday there were three new cases.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 13 cases reported that day, and its rate per 100,000 is now 48.9, up from 40.9 last week.

West Berkshire recorded five positive cases, and its infection rate has risen to 32.2, slightly up from 31.6 last week.

Slough remains the highest in Berkshire, and its rate per 100,000 also rose this week. It now sits at 98.3, up from last week’s 87.6. It also recorded 12 covid cases on Tuesday.

Nationally, the UK reported 5,294 positive tests on Tuesday. The rate of infection per 100,000 has now fallen to 59.1, down from 62.2 last week.

Sadly, 110 people died on Tuesday, within 28 days of a positive covid test. This is 893 over the last seven days. There have been no covid-related deaths in Wokingham over the last week.

By Monday, nearly 25 million people in the UK received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 1.6 million people have received their second dose.

To see the latest figures for Berkshire, visit: www.berkshirepublichealth.co.uk/covid-19-dashboard

