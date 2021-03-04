CORONAVIRUS: Residents warned against having a picnic in the park

POPULAR Dinton Pastures country park has pleaded with visitors to obey covid socialising rules – which they say were broken last weekend when it was so sunny.

“Please don’t come to the country parks to meet large groups of people for recreation,” said a message from Wokingham Borough Council on social media. “The country park was busy this weekend and a few people appeared to think that socialising with others from outside their household was allowed.

“We get it, we really do. The sun was shining, it was a perfect picnic weekend and it’s been a very long time since we’ve all met up with our friends and extended family, but we need to have some resolve for just a little longer.”

Dinton’s overflow car park will stay closed and a play park ticketing system will be in place until further notice.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The weather was lovely last weekend and many residents took advantage by going out to all of our outdoor spaces, particularly our country parks, Dinton and California.

“The vast majority followed the Covid-19 social distancing rules and guidance while doing so but there were incidents across the borough where residents met in groups which is obviously unsafe at present.

“I would urge all visitors to follow the social distancing rules to keep everyone safe and well”.

He added: “Dinton Pastures itself was actually well-patrolled by marshals and countryside services colleagues and, with the play area booking system in place, over-flow car parks closed and parking restrictions in place, the situation was kept under control.”