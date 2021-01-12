CORONAVIRUS: Sainsbury’s joins Morrisons in urging shoppers to wear masks and shop alone

SHOP on your own, and wear a mask to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

That’s the message from Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts to customers of the supermarket, which has a main branch in Winnersh as well as smaller stores across the borough.

In his letter, Mr Roberts says he has visited a number of stores over the past few days and has identified face coverings and solo visits as the two key issues that will help protect both shoppers and staff.

“When shopping in our stores, you must wear a mask or visor unless you have a medical exemption. And you should also shop on your own. Thank you for your support,” he wrote.

He said that security guards would be used.

“(They) will support our colleagues at the front of store and will challenge customers who are not wearing masks or who are shopping in groups. I know you’ll understand and support what we are trying to do,” he wrote.

And Mr Williams said that branches will also reduce the number of customers allowed in stores to make social distancing – staying two metres apart – easier for everyone.

“Together, these steps will go a long way to keep everyone safe, whether you are shopping or working with us,” he said.

His comments echo that of Morrisons, which has a branch in Woosehill.

Health secretary Matt Hancock praised the supermarket chain for its approach during a Downing Street press briefing, held on Monday.

“That’s the right approach, and I want to see all parts of society playing their part in this,” he said.

The company has also pledged to increase its click and collect service to help reduce footfall in stores.

Miles Foster, Morrisons online operations director said: “We are doing everything we can to increase the amount of home delivery slots available but we recognise that the slots get snapped up quickly in lockdown.

“Click & Collect is an excellent alternative and is proving really popular with customers.

“We have slots available now nationwide so our customers can get the groceries they need in a contact-free and convenient way.”