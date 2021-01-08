CORONAVIRUS: Stick to the rules or risk fines of up to £10,0000 warns police chief

STAY at home – or face a fine of up to £10,000. That’s the warning from Thames Valley Police as the first week of the third lockdown draws to an end.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson put England back into quarantine measures in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

There are only a number of limited reasons why residents should leave their residences, including work, caring for others, school runs and food shopping. Those who are outdoors without a valid reason could be fined – and Thames Valley Police warn that those who breach lockdown restrictions can be landed with a bill for £10,000.

Chief Superintendent Robert France, Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police, said that people have a duty to stay at home.

“Our officers will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to abide by the restrictions. Where people have genuinely misunderstood the rules, or where there is an element of complexity, a simple reminder of the regulations is often enough for them to comply,” he said.

“Where we encounter people who are wilfully and blatantly ignoring the laws around Coronavirus we will look to enforce.”

He said people have had to live with nearly a year’s worth of experience in dealing with coronavirus restrictions and those deliberately flouting them should expect a fine.

“Restrictions on social gatherings and certain businesses remain in place. Gatherings which breach the rules and unlicensed events should not be happening,” he said.

“We strongly urge anyone thinking of attending or organising one not to do so. Organisers of such events could be given a substantial £10,000 fine and those attending will face enforcement through a fine.”

He added: “I would like to thank you all for your support throughout the pandemic and your continued support of us and other emergency services by following the government legislation and guidance and staying at home to stop the spread, save the NHS, save lives and protect everyone in our communities.”