CORONAVIRUS: UK death toll surpasses 80,000, while Wokingham’s rate per 100,000 jumps over 600

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: MORE THAN 80,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test, and Wokingham borough has seen its rate per 100,000 cases increase again.

Today — Saturday, January 9 — the government reported 59,937 positive cases, down on yesterday’s high figure. Sadly 1,035 people died with Covid-19 symptoms.

This means that over the past seven days, 6,225 deaths have been recorded, an increase of 51.3% on the previous week.

The total number of deaths now stands at 80,868.

The national rate per 100,000 people stands at 639.5, a massive jump from yesterday’s 594.

In Wokingham borough there were 162 positive tests reported today, up from yesterday’s 152. The total number of cases is now at 5,667. The rate per 100,000 people has jumped to 602.5, a big increase from yesterday’s 565.7.

The news comes on the day that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh received the vaccine at Windsor Castle. The couple, who are 94 and 99 respectively, are among the 1,296,432 who have now received their first dose.

People within Wokingham started receiving their vaccines today, with the Bradbury Centre being used as the injection centre.

The Government is launching a new campaign featuring Professor Chris Whitty urging people to act as if they have the virus and encouraging them to stay at home.

A message from @CMO_England Professor Chris Whitty on #coronavirus#COVID19 is spreading across the country, putting many at risk and placing pressure on the #NHS



As we roll out vaccines, it is vital that we all continue to stay at home to:

▶️ protect the NHS

▶️ save lives pic.twitter.com/uc22i59L0U — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) January 8, 2021

High figures of UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021 continue to be reported across Berkshire.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 261 (yesterday 234), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1,1174.3, another sharp rise from yesterday’s 1,090.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 134 down from yesterday’s 157, and has a rate of 727.8, up from yesterday’s 709.9 per 100,000.

Reading had 277 cases, another sharp increase from yesterday’s 201 and nearly double Thursday’s 148. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 717.6, a big rise from yesterday’s 639.8.

Bracknell Forest had 193, up from yesterday’s 157, and nearly double Thursday’s 106 cases. Its rate per 100,000 people is 819.3, fairly similar to yesterday’s 815.2.

West Berkshire reported 76, down from yesterday’s 92. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 421 up slightly from yesterday’s 415.9.

