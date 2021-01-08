CORONAVIRUS: UK records highest daily number of deaths, as rates continue to soar

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: MORE THAN 1,000 people in the UK died today, within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test – the third day in a row that the death toll has been above 1,000. And there has been another record high in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

Today — Friday, January 8 — the government reported 68,053, beating Tuesday’s previous high of 62,333 positive cases, and sadly 1,325 people died with Covid-19 symptoms, up from yesterday’s 1,162.

This means that over the past seven days, 5,665 deaths have been recorded, an increase of 45% on the previous week.

The national rate per 100,000 people stands at 594.

In Wokingham borough there were 152 positive tests reported today, up from yesterday’s 121. The total number of cases is now at 5,505. The rate per 100,000 people 565.7, down slightly from yesterday’s 573.3.

The news comes on the day that a third covid-19 vaccine was approved.

The government has ordered 17 million shots of the Moderna vaccine, which is thought to be 94% effective.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: This is fantastic news and another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease”.

High figures of UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021 have been reported across Berkshire.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 234 (yesterday 253), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1090, up from yesterday’s 1,067.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 157 cases, up from yesterday’s 116 cases, and has a rate of 709.9 up very slightly from yesterday’s 709.3 per 100,000.

Reading had 201 a sharp increase from yesterday’s 148, and its rate per 100,000 people is 639.8, up slightly from yesterday’s 634.2.

Bracknell Forest had 157, up from 106 cases yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 815.2, down slightly from yesterday’s 818.4.

West Berkshire reported 92, up slightly from yesterday’s 85. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 415.9, down slightly from yesterday’s 426.6.

