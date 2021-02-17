VODAFONE has given more than 29,000 free data SIMs to schools in the South East.

The emergency support was created to help pupils who struggle to access remote learning because they don’t have the right connectivity.

The Vodafone schools.connected programme launched in November last year, with the first free Vodaphone SIMs being snapped up in four days.

Initially for primary and secondary schools, the scheme was then opened to colleges to support disadvantaged 16 to 18s.

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and external affairs director, said: “The aim of our schools.connected programme is to help children and young people stay connected to education and remote learning and it’s fantastic to see it has reached so many in the South East.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve focused on keeping the UK connected – with a particular focus on those most in need. This is just our latest programme to support the UK during these challenging times.”

The provider is also supplying unlimited data as part of the Department for Education’s Get Help with Technology programme to increase data allowances for disadvantaged children.

It has relaunched its Great British Tech Appeal which calls on the UK public and businesses to donate unwanted smartphones and tablets that will be redistributed to disadvantaged children and families via charity partner Barnardo’s.

Vodafone will cover postage and repackaging and add six months free unlimited data connectivity.

To donate to the appeal, visit: www.vodafone.co.uk/techappeal

