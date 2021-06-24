CORONAVIRUS: Walk-in covid jabs available to all Wokingham adults

ALL ADULTS in Wokingham borough can now get a first dose vaccine of the Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up centre at Bulmershe Leisure Centre.

The centre is also open to all University of Reading students and staff over 18.

The surge vaccination programme, being run by the council and the NHS, launched on Tuesday, June 15, and has vaccinated more than 2,650 people.

It is open from 9.30am to 8.30pm until Sunday.

No booking is required, however the queue will close once daily capacity has been reached, which is generally around 6.30pm or 7pm.

Parking is available at the Woodley United FC and University of Reading car park on Woodlands Avenue. This closes at 5.30pm.

After this time, residents can park at the leisure centre.

The vaccine doses were initially only available to 18- to 24-year-olds living in the surge tested wards of Bulmershe and Whitegates, Evendons, Norreys and Wescott.

It can now accommodate everyone over 18.

Anyone going for a jab must bring proof of address and proof of ID.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said: “We had a great first week, vaccinating 2,650 people.

“There are busy periods in the morning and early evening when the queues get a little longer, so if you don’t want to wait, plan your visit during the quieter times from around noon to 3pm.

“Although the centre is open to anyone over 18 in the borough, we especially want young adults aged 18 to 30 to come out and get vaccinated.

“It’s so important – the sooner you get your first jab, the sooner you’ll get your second and so the sooner you will be well-protected.

“We don’t know what the rules will be for university students in the autumn or on foreign travel and other opportunities later in the year, so better to get protected as quickly as you can. To protect yourself and your older family and friends, get the jab.”

Cllr Margetts said the council worked with the NHS to bring the walk-in service to the borough.

“I am sure we will see a lot more coming along in the coming days,” he added.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/covid-19-vaccinations