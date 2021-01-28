CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham Borough Council to vote on £1.2 million spending to tackle pandemic

AN EXTRA £1.2 million may be committed to tackling the pandemic locally in a meeting tonight.

Wokingham Borough Council’s executive will consider setting aside the extra funding when it meets this evening.

The money would be on top of the funds already being directed to the council’s response to Covid-19.

If agreed, it is likely to be used to support the lateral flow test centres recently set-up, and provide practical support for the vaccine roll-out.

This could include providing buildings, marshals, parking and staffing.

Funds are likely to also be allocated to free school meal provision, and providing a “lifeboat” for preschools.

It may also be invested in Covid-19 contact tracing to help more people follow the self-isolation rules.

Businesses will likely get a slice, with fund hardship payments to individuals and businesses hit by the pandemic.

And there will be a pledge to continue supporting voluntary and community organisations.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, well-being and adult services, said: “We are in a critical stage of the pandemic.

“The number of cases is still alarmingly high and we need to do all we can to bring them down, which is why contact tracing and testing are vital.

“We have led a successful contact tracing programme here in the borough and we are now rolling out rapid testing to more and more key workers and vulnerable groups.

“This funding would enable us to go even further to help our community by expanding these initiatives.

“But we also have the all-important hope offered by the vaccination programme and we are determined to help with that in any way we can. We are in regular contact with the NHS and local GPs to offer all the practical help they need.”

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of Wokingham Liberal Democrats said the council leader had asked the Lib Dems if there were any other areas that needed additional support.

“I am pleased to say the council has taken up a number of those suggestions which includes providing additional support for our local charities who have been heavily involved in Covid-19 activities and support for the preschools, which have had changes to funding arrangements since the first lockdown,” he said.

“It is essential that support is provided to these areas and we fully support such action by the council.”

The borough council has received around £9.3million in emergency Covid-19 funding from central government — but this has not covered the cost of the local response.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing, said: “The funding to be discussed is just part of our efforts, because our real commitment is much wider: it is that we will use our strong financial position – the reserves we have judiciously built up and the returns we get from sound investment – to get the borough through this incredibly difficult time.”

Cllr Kaiser said the council is flexible in its support, by working with a range of organisations.

He added: “We are also committed to preventing hardship through direct help to those in need, and by helping businesses — both with the national grants available and local discretionary help.”

He said the pandemic has hit the borough in other ways, including an increase in fly-tipping.

Some of the extra funding may also go to tackle this issue.