CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham borough passes 5,000 cases, while UK records record number of positive tests

ANOTHER record high has been recorded for positive coronavirus tests in the UK, as the number of cases in Wokingham borough passes the 5,000 mark.

On Tuesday, January 5, the government reported 60,916 positive cases, and sadly 830 people died with Covid-19 symptoms.

Hospital data has been updated and there were 3,075 admissions on December 28 – 17,175 over the past seven days.

In Wokingham borough there were 178 positive tests reported today, up from yesterday’s 114. The total number of cases in now at 5,125 – it reached 4,000 cases just seven days ago, showing how quickly the virus has been increasing its transmission in recent days.

Last night, the government placed the UK into a new lockdown, which will be debated in parliament tomorrow.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it is clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last night.

Measures include closing schools, and restricting reasons for why people can leave their homes.

High figures have been reported across Berkshire, which was placed into Tier 4 Stay At Home restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 289 (yesterday 266), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1,003.8, up slightly from yesterday’s 1,001.1.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 219 cases, up from yesterday’s 156 cases, and has a rate of 685.7 up from yesterday’s 663.7 per 100,000.

Reading had 188, an increase from yesterday’s 110 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 558.8, up from yesterday’s 548.9.

Bracknell Forest had 145 cases up from 138 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 784.2, up slightly from 780 yesterday.

West Berkshire reported 63, down from 109 cases yesterday. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 390, up slightly from yesterday’s 377.4.

Although national hospital figures have been updated, local trusts has yet to do so.

According to the latest data, up to Sunday, December 27, 34 patients were admitted to the RBH. There are 18 patients on ventilation, and, as of December 30, 179 patients with covid symptoms in the hospital.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, have 28 patients on ventilation, and 487 patients admitted.