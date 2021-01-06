CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham borough records 107 positive cases today, with national daily deaths surpassing 1,000

MORE THAN 1,000 people in the UK died today, within 28 days of positive Covid-19 test. It comes as national case numbers rose by roughly 1,500 in one day.

Today —Wednesday, January 6 — the government reported 62,333 positive cases, and sadly 1,041people died with Covid-19 symptoms.

Hospital data has been updated and there were 3,179 admissions on December 29 – 17,980 over the past seven days.

In Wokingham borough there were 107 positive tests reported today, down from yesterday’s 178. The total number of cases is now at 5,232. The rate per 100,000 people is 578.5.

High figures have been reported across Berkshire.

Slough, which has been at the highest level of restrictions since the Tier system was introduced in December, reported 233 (yesterday 289), and its rate per 100,000 is now at 1015.1 , up slightly from yesterday’s 1,003.8.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 114 cases, down from yesterday’s 219 cases, and has a rate of 717.2 up from yesterday’s 685.7 per 100,000.

Reading had 179, a decrease from yesterday’s 188 positive tests and its rate per 100,000 people is 603.3, up from yesterday’s 558.8.

Bracknell Forest had 97 cases up from 145 yesterday, and its rate per 100,000 people is 846.2, up from 784.2 yesterday.

West Berkshire reported 81, up from 63 cases yesterday. Its rate per 100,000 people is now 405.2, up from yesterday’s 390.

Although national hospital figures have been updated, local trusts has yet to do so.

According to the latest data, up to Sunday, December 27, 34 patients were admitted to the RBH. There are 18 patients on ventilation, and, as of December 30, 179 patients with covid symptoms in the hospital.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Frimley Park and Wexham Park Slough, have 28 patients on ventilation, and 487 patients admitted.