Coronavirus – Wokingham borough to move into Tier 3 for Christmas

Wokingham borough and Berkshire is to move into Tier 3 restrictions due to the sharp rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Yesterday, Public Health in Berkshire reported another 50 positive tests in the borough, taking the weekly rate per 100,000 to 185.8.

Today, in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined the first review of the tiers since the system was introduced at the end of November.

The changes come into effect from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19.

Yesterday, we held the first formal review and I must report to the house that across the world cases are rising once more,” Mr Hancock said.

“In Europe, restrictions are being reintroduced. In America case rates have accelerated in Japan cases arising once again. Yesterday, the Welsh Government made the decision to tighten restrictions across the whole of Wales. No one wants tougher restrictions any longer than necessary, but where they are necessary, we must put them in place to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed and protect life.”

He added: “This is a moment when we act with caution. in the southeast of England cases are 46% in the last week, hospital admissions are up by more than a third in the East of England cases are up two thirds in the last week, and hospital admissions are up by nearly half.”

As well as Berkshire, other parts of the country will be placed into Tier 3 including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Hastings, East Sussex and Portsmouth.

Labour’s Shadow health secretary called on the Health Secretary to review the Christmas arrangements.