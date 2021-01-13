CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham borough’s rate per 100,000 rises as UK sees highest-ever daily death toll

UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS 2021: THE HIGHEST number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic were recorded today, as 1,564 people died within 28 days of a positive covid test.

Across the UK, 47,525 new cases of the virus were reported.

The news comes as the prime minister says the latest lockdown measures are “starting to show signs of some effect”, but he adds that there is a “very substantial” risk the NHS’ care capacity could be “overtopped”.

In Wokingham borough, there were 76 positive tests reported today, down from yesterday’s 131.

But the rate per 100,000 people sits at 549.3, a slight rise from yesterday’s 541.7. The total number of cases is now at 6,086.

Slough continues to report high numbers, but has seen less reported cases today with 223 positive tests, down from yesterday’s 264.

It has now had 10,315 cases overall, and its rate per 100,000 continues to rise. It is now 1160.2, up from yesterday’s 1084.7.

Windsor and Maidenhead reported 77 new cases, down from yesterday’s 120. But there has been an increase in its case rate per 100,000, which is now 644.6, up from yesterday’s 626.1.

Reading had 198 positive cases, marginally down from yesterday’s 201, and its rate per 100,000 people has jumped again from 760.9 to 802.3.

Bracknell Forest had 60 positive tests today, slightly up from yesterday’s 51. Its rate per 100,000 people is 712.4, a drop from yesterday’s 727.1.

West Berkshire reported 77 new daily cases, down from yesterday’s 92. Its rate per 100,000 people has risen slightly to 350.3, up from 340.2 yesterday.

