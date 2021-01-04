CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham surgeries to vaccinate borough residents from this weekend

WOKINGHAM Medical Centre and Woosehill Medical Centre are to join surgeries across the UK who are administering the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centres plan to start vaccinating patients who are 80 and over, and will hold their first clinics this weekend.

The news comes shortly after the first community Covid-19 vaccination was delivered in Wokingham borough at The Wargrave Surgery on December 17 last year.

Now, Wokingham and Woosehill Medical Centres will start vaccinating patients on Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 at the nearby Bradbury Centre on Rose Street in Wokingham’s town centre.

“To say last year was a difficult year is a significant understatement,” said a spokesperson for The Partners of Wokingham Medical Centre.

“But we are excited and proud to be supporting the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The logistical challenge of vaccinating all of our patients, while socially distancing and keeping all concerned safe, is not to be underestimated so please be patient with us as we work this through.”

The Centres will be contacting patients throughout the week for appointments and asks residents NOT to call the surgery, but wait for them to be in touch.

It will be following the priority criteria laid out by NHS England, which is currently offering the vaccine to those most at risk from Covid-19, including those over 80, those living or working in care homes, and health workers at high risk.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine