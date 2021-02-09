CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham’s over-70s urged to book jab as soon as possible

WOKINGHAM borough’s elderly residents are now able to arrange their own coronavirus jabs.

Anybody aged 70 and over who has not yet been vaccinated can now contact the NHS to make a booking.

Until now, the health service has asked everybody to wait to be contacted for their jabs, but it has now opened up vaccinations to all over-70s in a bid to speed up the vaccine rollout.

Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director for primary care at NHS England, said this is the biggest vaccination programme in health service history.

So far, more than 12 million people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination, including nine out of 10 over-70s.

“It is off to a strong start with every eligible care home receiving a visit and millions being vaccinated at one of over 1,500 centres across the country,” she said.

“But if you are aged 70 and over, and haven’t yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can.

“The vaccine is safe, simple, and will offer you and those around you crucial protection against this virus.”

Those who have not yet booked an appointment may soon receive follow-up letters to encourage them to take up the offer.

GP teams are also busy contacting all clinically extremely vulnerable patients who have been asked to shield, to make sure they have been offered the vaccine too.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, added: “Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and, by ensuring you and your loved ones get booked in for a jab, the NHS can give those most at-risk the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together.”

To arrange an appointment, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination