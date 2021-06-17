CORONAVIRUS: Wokingham’s young adults asked to drop in for first jab

ALL WOKINGHAM borough residents aged 18-24 are now able to have a covid vaccination.

Bulmershe Leisure Centre has been set up to offer a first dose as part of its surge vaccination programme.

It launched on Tuesday, and was initially for the areas most affected by the Delta variant that has been spreading in Wokingham, but Wokingham Borough Council decided to expand the programme so that all young adults can take part.

The scheme runs until Sunday, June 27, and is for first doses only – second doses should be booked via the NHS website.

Residents should bring proof of address, ID and their NHS number to the clinic, which is being held in Bulmershe Leisure Centre in Woodley. It’s open daily from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

Parking is available at the Woodley United FC/University of Reading car park on Woodlands Avenue, almost directly opposite the reception for the leisure centre; its postcode is RG6 1FR.

And the car parks for The Addington School and Bulmershe School, which is next door to the leisure centre, can be used from 5.30pm.

The council is asking people not to park at the leisure centre site or cause obstructions in nearby residential areas. If the car park is full, people should park in Woodley Town Centre.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, well-being and adult social care at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We have worked with the NHS to provide this great opportunity to get many of our younger people vaccinated early because we know there is a specific issue in these areas.

“This is in line with what we have done throughout the pandemic, which is to use the data to proactively find ways to help the community.

“Some of our surge test centres have been very busy and we very much hope to see a lot of young people coming to get an early jab this week and next.”

Those living in target wards of Bulmershe & Whitegates, Evendons, Norreys and Wescott should still get tested this week as part of the council’s surge testing offer, even if they have had the vaccination.

This programme runs until Monday and the council has said that there had been an impressive turnout for people coming forward for the PCR tests.

These take around 24 hours to record a result but are considered to be more accurate than the rapid lateral flow tests.

There are testing sites at Shute End, Cantley Park, Sindlesham Court and the Microsoft Campus in Thames Valley Park. The latter two are open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday.

Wokingham Borough Council staff have been busy reaching as many people as possible, including door knocking to raise awareness of the project. More than 1,000 residents were reached on the first day of this scheme.

It has also been targeting vulnerable residents to ensure they have home test kits.

A similar scheme has been launched to reach more than 1,300 businesses within the areas, as well as affected schools.

Last week, Cllr Margetts said: “We’ve been massively impressed with the take-up of testing. We are seeing many people come forward who have never engaged in Covid testing before, and this is a true testament to the commitment of our residents in keeping our borough safe.

“At the same time, we’ve made sure that we’ve offered support to businesses, schools and our most vulnerable residents to ensure they have access to tests. We know some people will be feeling anxious about surge testing; but it really is a precautionary measure to help prevent further spread of the virus – all national restrictions remain the same.”



“Some our test centres have been very busy, particularly on the first day of opening, and we will be adapting as we go, ensuring we share important messages with residents through all our usual channels. Please remember that getting tested is the right thing to do for yourself and others.”

Residents aged 25 and over are encouraged to continue to book a Covid-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination centre through the NHS website.

More information is available at: www.wokingham.gov.uk/covid-19-vaccinations

And for more information on the council’s surge testing programme, log on to www.wokingham.gov.uk/surge-testing

READ MORE: Call for clarity over vaccine passports