CORONAVIRUS: Workplace testing is key says CBI

WORKPLACE testing is the key to enabling businesses to reopen safely.

This is according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which said that ensuring staff can access coronavirus tests is vital for a “safe economic restart” in 2021.

Recent data released by the CBI suggests nearly nine in every 10 businesses are not testing in the workplace – and nearly 70% do not plan to offer tests to workers in the next three months.

The Confederation is now calling on the government to collaborate with businesses to improve access to regular Covid-19 tests.

Matthew Fell, CBI chief UK policy director, said: “Rapid mass testing in an essential element of the UK’s fight against Covid-19, helping those unable to work from home to operate safely, while also catching new cases.”

Mr Fell said that right now, the number of tests being taken in the workplace is “a fraction” of what it needs to be.

“Lockdown and the work from guidance explain some of this, but not all,” he added.

“Encouraging businesses and helping them prepare to roll-out workplace testing should form an essential plank of a return to normality in 2021.”