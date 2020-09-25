Costa Coffee opens new Lower Earley branch

THE BOROUGH is to get a new coffee shop.

Costa Coffee opened its latest branch this morning.

Based in The Square off Chalfont Way in Lower Earley, the café will use Covid-safe measures to protect visitors and feature the chain’s usual menu of coffees, sandwiches and cakes.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee.

“The store, which has created seven new jobs, will allow for coffee enthusiasts to easily pick up their favourite handcrafted coffee, such as the Flat White featuring Costa Coffee’s signature Mocha-Italia blend.

“Customers will also be able to purchase a delicious selection of sweet and savoury treats including our award-winning Vegan Smoky Ham & CheeZe Toastie, our classic Ham & Cheese Toastie and our best-selling British Smoked Bacon bap.

“Those with a sweet tooth will be able to sample the new Caramel Bramley Apple Tart or the mouth-watering Chocolate Torte.

“Customers can rest assured that enhanced safety measures and hygiene procedures that align with government guidelines have been put in place including perspex screens at counters and two-metre floor signs.

“We look forward to opening our doors and playing an active role in the local community.”