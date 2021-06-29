Cotton Pony founder takes on period poverty

TACKLING period poverty in Wokingham borough is the focus of a new non-profit.

Founded by resident Vashaili Patel, Cotton Pony is on a mission to stop period poverty in its tracks and protect the environment from single-use plastic.

The firm was launched in March 2021 after Ms Patel spent time learning about the impacts of periods when preparing for a hysterectomy.

She says it inspired her to open her own business after seeing how rife period poverty was in the UK.

“Wokingham is seen as an affluent area but there are parts which aren’t,” she said. “Period poverty is something I’ve always taken for granted but the more I read, the more shocked I was. I find it horrendous.”

She offers a range of reusable, eco-friendly period products — including free supplies for those in need.

This includes reusable pads, period pants and menstrual discs. Customers can buy their own supplies, donate them to somebody else, or request products for free if they are in need.

Ms Patel said without access to sustainable period support, people up and down the country would barely get by each month.

“People are using dirty rags, they’re using toilet roll, they’re using newspaper, and this is in the UK,” she said. “This isn’t a third world country and I just find it really heartbreaking.

“Periods are not something we have a choice in and there are vulnerable people out there who don’t know how to get help.”

As a software manager, the Wokingham resident said this is her first venture into business, but she is loving it so far.

“I’ve become part of a community,” she said. “And to know I’m out there helping people with something so fundamental to them makes me so happy.

“If I can help just one person a month, it’s amazing.”

As a community organisation, Cotton Pony is open to donations from the public.

For more information, visit: www.cottonpony.co.uk