Could you make-up the stars for Pinewood?

IF YOU’VE ever dreamt of styling for the stars, you may be in luck.

The Iver Make-up Academy is looking for people to join next year’s bursary scheme.

The academy, based in the world-famous Pinewood Studios, offers leading courses in make-up and hair for film, TV, theatre and fashion.

And it has opened applications for schemes in January and April.

“Iver Academy is a unique environment to develop your skills for a career in film, TV, fashion or theatre,” said Liz Tagg-Wooster, principal of The Iver Academy.

“We’re incredibly proud of our graduates and the pathway we put them on.”

There are two bursary spots offering up to 80% off the course fees available – one for the scheme starting in January, and one for in April.

A graduate of the bursary scheme added: “I would never have been able to access such amazing tutelage without the IMA bursary.”

All applicants must be at least 18 and state their intentions by Friday, December 4.

For more information, log on to www.iveracademy.co.uk