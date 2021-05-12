Council applies surface dressing to 17 roads in £4.8 million scheme

SURFACE dressing is being applied to 17 roads in the borough as part of a £4.8 million road repairs scheme.

At the weekend work started in Finchampstead, Barkham, Wokingham, Arborfield, Shinfield and Earley. It is expected to be finished by mid-May.

The full resurfacing programme will focus on 46 different sites.

Night works to improve the surface on the Lower Earley Roundabout at the junctions with Mill Lane and Rushey Way will continue into next week.

Some areas will also see footpath improvements including Denmark Avenue in Woodley, to help children travelling to Waingels College.

“We know investing in our road network is important to all our residents and more than 60 roads are earmarked for improvements in the months ahead,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“We’re spending money in areas where the work is most needed based on surveys of and data about our roads, to help keep the network safe and moving smoothly for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Since April 2019 we’ve invested, or earmarked for spending, more than £13 million in maintaining or improving the borough’s roads, as well as our £120 million major new roads programme and £20 million congestion improvement plans over the next five years.”

Details of all road closures as part of the work can be found via the One.Network website.

To get weekly updates on resurfacing residents can sign up for the council’s weekly traffic and travel newsletter.