Council celebrates work starting at Carnival Pool

WITH demolition of the former Carnival Pool and surrounding buildings now complete, the next phase of the brand new multi-million pound leisure and library complex has begun.

Wokingham Borough Council’s building contractor Pellikaan Construction Ltd moved on to site last week to start construction.

This is the final stage of the borough council’s regeneration scheme in the town.

The next few weeks will see the start of excavation works to enable the pool shells to be installed, as well as a range of other preparation activities.

The borough council has also received planning permission for minor changes to the complex’s design which are hoped to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

This includes introducing first floors into some areas that were previously shown as double height spaces, new air source heat pumps and roof-mounted solar panels.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration, said: “I hope that residents will share in my excitement in being able to see the construction team starting on site at Carnival.

“We are now turning plans on paper into a spectacular facility for the final part of the Wokingham town centre regeneration scheme.”

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, added: “Once completed this will be a fantastic facility for all the borough’s residents.

“In several months’ time we will start to see the complex really take shape.”