Council Christmas opening hours

THE BOROUGH council is altering its opening hours over the festive period.

Shute End will be open from 9am until 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

It will be closed from Christmas Day through to Tuesday, December 28. And again on New year’s Day through to Monday, January 3.

It will be open from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, December 29, and Thursday, December 30, and Tuesday, January 4.

The emergency out-of-hours telephone number during the holiday period is 0800 212 111. And Social services emergencies out-of-hours telephone number is 01344 351999.

The telephone number for reporting out-of-hours general repairs to council properties is 0800 515 287 and 0800 389 8789 for heating repairs and gas servicing.

The community mental health crisis team will be providing out-of-hours urgent care service, available on 0300 365 9999.