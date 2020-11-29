Council defends plans for new town centre gym

PLANS to convert the former Marks & Spencer store in Wokingham’s town centre have been defended by Wokingham Borough Council.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that it is proposing to convert the site into a gym run by an unnamed national operator, and two smaller retail units.

There will be office space on the first floor and the 45-space Rose Street car park will be kept.

However, it will be one of a number of gyms that have opened around the town hall in recent years. Nuffield Health took over Virgin Active near Elms Field, Anytime Fitness took over the former Blockbuster Video store, Argos is to become Energie Fitness, eActiv opened in Peach Place earlier this year, taking over from Curves, and there is also SAB Fitness in The Workstation on Broad Street.

The scheme has been welcomed by council leader Cllr John Halsall, who said it was an excellent development and was just what Wokingham needed.

“I think everybody in Wokingham wants to get healthy and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with our health and wellbeing strategy – get people healthy.”

However, comments received for the application are more mixed.

One resident said that the “proposed grey brickwork is not in keeping with the historic Rose Street buildings”, and that “the traditional soft red brick building materials give identity to the town and would be better for the overall character of Rose Street”.

Another welcomed the plan, saying it would be highly beneficial and a “great addition to our new high street”.

A third said: “Wokingham does not need another gym, but needs the Help for Hero’s (sic) shop for those of us who want to recycle ‘pre-loved’ items”.

The owners of Healthy Women (Wokingham) Ltd, which operates eActiv that opened in July in Peach Place, have objected, saying the new gym is four times larger than their premises.

“We were told by Wokingham council that if we took the lease for our gym, the council would not allow a second gym to open so close to ours,” they note.

“It should not include an 8,500 sq ft gym that would destroy our business.”

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, defended the decision to convert the former M&S store, which is currently operating as a Forces Direct charity shop specialising in secondhand furniture.

“We’re incredibly proud that we are continuing to invest in our local high streets despite the difficult times we are in,” she said.

“Unlike many town centres Wokingham has continued to thrive and has seen many new businesses open up or sign up for units this year.

“Our proposals for this site have been carefully thought through to support the town centre.

“Including retail units facing onto Peach Street and the remainder of the site used for offices and leisure, both of which are clearly shown to bring footfall back to town centres.”

She added: “We’re surprised by the comments from eActiv Health Lounge as we made it very clear during our negotiations that there would be no such exclusivity clause in their contract, specifically excluding it during conversations with lawyers so this would not be in doubt.

“The council are very aware of the continued growth of the leisure sector which is shown by the number of gyms interested in locating to the area as the borough grows.

“eActiv is a fantastic business and with their unique three-minute circuit approach, alongside their wider offer which includes activities such as Pilates, flotation sessions and nutritional advice, they offer something completely different to anywhere else in the area.

“We are confident that they will continue to thrive in the town,. regardless of competition.”

The planning application is number 202757 and can be viewed at planning.wokingham.gov.uk