Council delays Wokingham Christmas market at Cantley after ‘teething problems’ with rink

WOKINGHAM’S Christmas market has been delayed this year.

Based at Cantley Park, market huts were due to begin trading at the weekend.

But after the synthetic skating rink disappointment, the borough council has “re-thought” its plans for the accompanying Christmas market.

It will now open on Wednesday, December 8, and run until Thursday, December 23.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at the council, said: “We planned this event to bring some extra Christmas cheer to the people of the borough – and some things have not gone as well as expected.

“We are sorry for that and want to make sure that, when we do open the market, it is a great attraction for all.

“To make things better, we are providing a complete refund to all traders who have already paid for their Christmas Market huts – and won’t be charging those who had not yet paid. This will give us a good range of arts, crafts, food and drink offers to make it well-worth a visit.”

Cllr Batth said the treatment to the surface of the rink has been “improved” to make it better to skate on.

The council is also offering half price skating for any visitors that buy two hot drinks at Cantley Park Café.

Blades on skating boots have been sharpened, and more Christmas decorations added to the rink, the council said.

Temporary toilets for visitors have also been added on site.

Companies and charities with stands at the event include; Pizza Addicts, Lilly White Cakes, Simply Beads, Unholy Donuts, Jewelercise, First Days Children’s Charity, Sew Natural, Eleanor Jane Beauty Gifts, Olive Tree Dental, Blue Orchid Bakery, The Cowshed, Hop in a Box, Heaven Sent, The Magpie and Parrot, Luna Ray, Get Set Pet, and Berkshire Chock Shop.

The market is free and runs from noon to 8pm from Mondays to Saturdays, and noon until 6pm on Sundays.