Council granted power to close businesses not following with regulations

THE LOCAL Government Association has welcomed news that councils will be able to take effective action to close businesses failing to implement Covid-secure measures that would help protect customers and staff.

This includes giving councils powers to issue improvement notices directing businesses to introduce more effective Covid-19 controls, as well as closure notices to shut down premises where issues are not addressed.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “Ensuring councils have a range of tools at their disposal will allow them to work quickly to help suppress the virus in their communities and take action before it is too late.

“The vast majority of businesses are implementing the necessary measures to keep people safe and councils are supporting these efforts.

“However, it is important that councils can take rapid action against businesses which fail to do this, as it both helps prevent the spread and supports those businesses which have worked hard to keep their premises safe.”

He added: “We look forward to hearing more details on these proposals and are pleased with the Government’s commitment to work with councils to develop the details of the legislation.”