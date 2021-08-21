Council hikes over-60s SHINE fees by £600 for premium deals

WOKINGHAM RESIDENTS are concerned about prices rising up to 333.3% for an over-60s activities programme.

SHINE, led by Wokingham Borough Council, has increased its membership fees post-covid and members are not happy.

Lesley and Trevor White, who have had a SHINE membership for almost four years, said they will not rejoin the scheme unless fees are reduced.

Before the pandemic, an annual membership cost £180 but it is now £780 for the year for unlimited classes.

This comes as just one of the four options that are available for residents to choose from.

These include a bronze membership, costing £26 for six classes per month; silver is £39 a month for 12 classes; gold is £52 per month for 18 classes; and platinum costs £65 for unlimited classes.

“Before covid hit, our membership was so much cheaper and this was supposed to be a subsidised programme to encourage the older generation to keep fit,” resident Mrs White said.

The online booking system will also be upgrading from Eventbrite to a new platform, My PT Hub, on Monday, September 13.

Wokingham Borough Council’s sports and leisure team said this change will reflect adjustments to covid measures and help keep members and instructors safe.

“The new platform will include covid-secure, contactless live online booking and eliminate cross-contamination through the handling of coupon cards,” a spokesperson from the team said.

“There will be more choice of membership options, bespoke to members’ needs, and more choices of accessing both in-person and virtual exercise classes.”

Members will also be able to access live streamed classes and a virtual library of activities from their own home.

Mrs White said after the year everyone has had, people would prefer to get out of the house.

“The choice of physical, in-person activities has gone right down, including bowls, and some classes just aren’t the same online,” she said.

“There’s so much less choice of activities now and I think there’ll be lots of members who won’t be rejoining again after this price increase.”

Mrs White said she is yet to receive a response from the council.

She and her husband also reached out on Facebook to share their concerns, and more residents said they felt the same.

Although the couple are hoping fees will be reduced they’re not feeling too optimistic.

The council is holding question and answer sessions for members who have any queries on My PT Hub.

They will be at Bulmershe Leisure Centre on Tuesday, August 24, and Cantley Park on Wednesday, August 25.

Meetings are held between 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm.

Annual memberships will be refunded. Members who have coupon cards will have credits transferred to the new My PT Hub, or a refund.

For more information, visit: wokingham.gov.uk