Council launches free climate workshop for borough businesses

THE BOROUGH’S businesses have been invited to a climate conscious event this week.

Wokingham Borough Council is hosting its second Climate Conversation session on Thursday, October 14, to help the community become more sustainable.

The virtual event will explore the challenges facing business owners who are trying to achieve net zero carbon, and forms part of a wider engagement process on supporting the environment.

It will feature guest speakers, including Dr Wendy Buckley, from Carbon Footprint, and Lisa McKelvey, co-founder of Greenfeet.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for communications, residents and emissions, said: “While the council has ambitious plans as part of its climate emergency declaration, we cannot do it alone.

“Having support from local businesses is key in helping us in our endeavours to make the borough net-zero carbon by 2030.”

The council hopes the session will help businesses understand their carbon footprint and the benefits of reducing their environmental impact, as well as how to make a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

To find out more or register for a space, email climate.emergency@wokingham.gov.uk