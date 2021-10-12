Wokingham.Today

Council launches free climate workshop for borough businesses

by Charlotte King0
business news
Picture: Chris Montgomery from Unsplash

THE BOROUGH’S businesses have been invited to a climate conscious event this week.

Wokingham Borough Council is hosting its second Climate Conversation session on Thursday, October 14, to help the community become more sustainable.

The virtual event will explore the challenges facing business owners who are trying to achieve net zero carbon, and forms part of a wider engagement process on supporting the environment.

It will feature guest speakers, including Dr Wendy Buckley, from Carbon Footprint, and Lisa McKelvey, co-founder of Greenfeet.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for communications, residents and emissions, said: “While the council has ambitious plans as part of its climate emergency declaration, we cannot do it alone.

“Having support from local businesses is key in helping us in our endeavours to make the borough net-zero carbon by 2030.”

The council hopes the session will help businesses understand their carbon footprint and the benefits of reducing their environmental impact, as well as how to make a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

To find out more or register for a space, email climate.emergency@wokingham.gov.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Gordon Giltrap to entertain at Wokingham Music Club's first March gig

Phil Creighton

Borough property prices sit 50% higher than UK average

Charlotte King

Local designer showcases at London Fashion Week

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.