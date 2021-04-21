Wokingham.Today

Council offers £100 reward for information on fly-tipping after caravan dumped in Crowthorne last night

A CARAVAN has been dumped in Crowthorne overnight, marking a rise in flytipping along Nine Mile Ride.

Last week, a yellow boat, along with other rubbish, was dumped by St Sebastian’s Parish School.

The caravan was left at the junction between Grove Close and Nine Mile Ride — 200 metres away from where the speed boat was dumped.

Wokingham Borough Council said it is continuing to investigate the incident, and is encouraging residents to get in contact with any information.

It said if any information provided results in a successful prosecution, the resident will receive a £100 gift card.

For more information or to report fly-tipping in the area, visit: wokingham.gov.uk/roadworks-and-outdoor-maintenance/fly-tipping/

