Council opens new boardwalk in Winnersh Meadows

THE COUNCIL has officially opened the new boardwalk at Winnersh Meadows.

The £35,000 project was funded by Winnersh Triangle, the business park owned by Frasers Proper.

Built from recycled plastic, it replaces the original that closed a number of years ago due to wood rot.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, officially opened the boardwalk.

He said: “I am delighted to officially open this fantastic addition to Winnersh Meadows, the latest example of infrastructure we are putting in place to support more sustainable travel options across the borough.

“We are very grateful to Frasers Property for working in partnership with us and funding this important project that will benefit so many.”

Nancy Apperley, marketing manager at Frasers Property, who was also in attendance together with officers from the council said: “Winnersh Meadows is an amazing asset to the business community at Winnersh Triangle, people enjoy it during their down time in the working day.

“It is important to us that people can use the area to its full potential and improving the pathways has allowed this to happen.”