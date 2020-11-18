Council opens registration for September primary school places across Wokingham

PARENTS can now apply for primary school places for next September.

The process can be completed through the council’s website, where parents can find a full guide on starting infant or primary schools.

The application process applies for children born between Thursday, September 1, 2016 and Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Parents can choose four schools, and list them in order of preference. But this must be done before Friday, January 15, or may affect the allocation process.

Every school in the borough has a set of rules, known as admissions arrangements, to help allocate places — which can be found on the council’s website.

“Starting school is an important milestone in a child’s life and I’d urge parents to complete applications as soon as they can to help make this transition as easy as possible,” said Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services.

“There’s a wealth of excellent schools in the borough and parents may need time to assess all their options.”

Every address in the borough has at least one designated area school. This school is given the highest priority for admissions and the council recommends parents include this as one of their choices.

The council provides a map of the catchment areas on its website.

Children that attend a nursery or foundation unit that is part of a primary or infant school are not automatically transferred up, and there is no guarantee they will get a place in that school.

Parents can list any infant or primary state school, even if it isn’t in the Wokingham borough.

But to apply to a private school, parents must contact the school directly.

Notifications of children’s places will be confirmed on Friday, April 16, on national offer day. This can be viewed online for those who apply this way and sent out by letter for those who cannot apply online.

Parents of children with additional needs can find out more about information by visiting the council’s local offer webpages.

To apply for a place, and find more information about the process, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk