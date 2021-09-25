Council pledges support for families in light of new cost of school uniform bill

THE COUNCIL has pledged to do all it can to support children in need with regard to school uniform policies in light of a new parliamentary bill relating to their cost.

The executive member for children’s services at Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Graham Howe (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, Conservative), reiterated the commitment in response to a question from Cllr Rachel Bishop-Firth (Lib Dem, Emmbrook).

At the meeting on Thursday, September 23, she wanted to know how the help could be given specifically with the cost of school uniforms, acknowledging that the uniform policy of a school was down to its governors.

“We know from the issues that parents raise with councillors that more support is needed,” she told the chamber.

She added: “In addition, schools have IT requirements, for example, an iPad tablet.

“Will council commit to taking a proactive stance that other councils have to support all state schools in the borough and adopt policies which mean that uniform and other education costs are truly affordable for families?”

Cllr Howe said that during the pandemic, Wokingham had some of the best records of keeping schools open, and it has worked with schools and academies in providing advice, guidance and support, including daily communications to senior school leaders.

He added that the council had been working with the Department for Education with regards the new cost of school uniform bill.

“We will continue to engage with schools on all coronavirus related issues; and will be supporting them on the usage of the catch-up premium and national tutoring scheme announced by the Government,” Cllr Howe continued.

“We will be making best use of the additional resources we will be receiving in respect of supporting children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing, and reorganising service delivery to support children back to school and back to class-based learning.”

Cllr Bishop-Firth said she was glad that the council could make “that commitment to support families in need throughout the borough” and pushed on Cllr Howe to commit to letting councillors and parents have opportunities to “input into the discussion about how we can keep schooling truly affordable”.

Cllr Howe reminded the chamber that while the council worked closely with schools, the majority were academies and were able to set their own rules, but pledged the council would do all it could through the schools forum and other channels.