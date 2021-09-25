Wokingham.Today

Council pledges support for families in light of new cost of school uniform bill

by Phil Creighton0
school uniform
School uniform costs can affect low-income families Photo by Rhii Photography on Unsplash

THE COUNCIL has pledged to do all it can to support children in need with regard to school uniform policies in light of a new parliamentary bill relating to their cost.

The executive member for children’s services at Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Graham Howe (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, Conservative), reiterated the commitment in response to a question from Cllr Rachel Bishop-Firth (Lib Dem, Emmbrook).

At the meeting on Thursday, September 23, she wanted to know how the help could be given specifically with the cost of school uniforms, acknowledging that the uniform policy of a school was down to its governors.

“We know from the issues that parents raise with councillors that more support is needed,” she told the chamber.

She added: “In addition, schools have IT requirements, for example, an iPad tablet.

“Will council commit to taking a proactive stance that other councils have to support all state schools in the borough and adopt policies which mean that uniform and other education costs are truly affordable for families?”

Cllr Howe said that during the pandemic, Wokingham had some of the best records of keeping schools open, and it has worked with schools and academies in providing advice, guidance and support, including daily communications to senior school leaders.

He added that the council had been working with the Department for Education with regards the new cost of school uniform bill.

“We will continue to engage with schools on all coronavirus related issues; and will be supporting them on the usage of the catch-up premium and national tutoring scheme announced by the Government,” Cllr Howe continued.

“We will be making best use of the additional resources we will be receiving in respect of supporting children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing, and reorganising service delivery to support children back to school and back to class-based learning.”

Cllr Bishop-Firth said she was glad that the council could make “that commitment to support families in need throughout the borough” and pushed on Cllr Howe to commit to letting councillors and parents have opportunities to “input into the discussion about how we can keep schooling truly affordable”.

Cllr Howe reminded the chamber that while the council worked closely with schools, the majority were academies and were able to set their own rules, but pledged the council would do all it could through the schools forum and other channels.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Cyclist in road crash: my helmet saved my life

Phil Creighton

PEACH PLACE: Council seeks to reassure – hopes tenants will open at end of the month

Phil Creighton

Silver accreditation for Wokingham business SOCOTEC

Charlotte King
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.