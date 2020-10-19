Council resumes over 60s fitness classes

AFTER MORE than 200 days away from the gym, over 60s can now restart classes with the SHINE programme.

Designed to help older people remain active to stay healthy, classes include Zumba Gold, Tai Chi, Pilates and Aquafit.

“I’d like to personally invite all our senior residents to the SHINE initiative,” said Cllr Parry Batth executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council. “The past months have been incredibly difficult, with many of us shielding or in isolation.

“SHINE is a great opportunity to share some fun and meet others alike, whilst also maintaining physical fitness.

“The leisure facilities in the borough are fantastic, and together with our skilled exercise coaches and trainers I’d like to urge you to make the most of them.”

All classes follow government guidelines on gatherings in the fitness industry. But residents are asked to stay home if they or someone they live with is experiencing any of the Covid-19 symptoms: high temperature; a new, continuous cough; a loss or change to smell or taste.

For more information about becoming a member, email: shine@wokingham.gov.uk or visit: cutt.ly/tgwpzZO

To book classes, visit: cutt.ly/Ggwpcp7