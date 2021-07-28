Council says its green insulation scheme is a hit

THE COST of insulation in homes has been heavily reduced for eligible residents, thanks to a council scheme.

Last October, it launched Help to Heat initiative, providing access free, or low cost, home insulation.

It has already seen more than 700 properties benefit, with over 850 cavity wall and loft insulation solutions installed in these homes.

Another 50 people have signed up to support the council’s aim to address fuel poverty.

“Help to Heat is a great scheme and it’s fantastic news we’ve been able to help so many local residents improve their homes in the last 10 months,” said Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions at the council.

“Every home we insulate is another step towards reducing carbon emissions in the borough, and another step towards achieving our vision for a greener Wokingham by 2030.”

Cllr Murray added: “Being able to reduce energy costs is especially important for those who are

seeing their energy bills soar, are on fixed incomes, or are simply struggling to meet their bills through the year

Those eligible include residents with certain benefits, those with a household income below £35,000 after taxes or those vulnerable to cold including individuals over 65 and children under five with health conditions.

For more information, visit wokingham.gov.uk