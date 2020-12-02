Council signs race charter to improve workplace equality

IN AN effort to improve equality in the workplace, Wokingham Borough Council has signed up to the Race at Work Charter.

It has joined more than 200 organisations who have also done the same.

The Charter outlines five key principles to make sure employers address any barriers to Ethnic Minority recruitment and progression.

And by committing to it, the council has committed to:

Appoint an executive sponsor for race

Capture data and publicise its progress

Ensure zero tolerance of harassment and bullying

Make equality in the workplace the responsibility of all leaders and managers

Take action that supports ethnic minority career progression.

“There is no place for racism in the workplace or in society for that matter,” said Cllr Parry Batth, interim chair for the Wokingham BME forum.

“I know that our borough is brimming with talented and innovative individuals from our Ethnic Minority communities, who deserve the same opportunities in their career.”

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the council added: “We are proud to have signed the Race at Work Charter and hope this further demonstrates our commitment to tackle racial inequality in the workplace.

“At Wokingham Borough Council we believe that everyone should be entitled to the same opportunities and we hope our allegiance inspires other local businesses to follow suit.”

The council will announce the executive sponsor for race soon.

To find out more about the Race At Work Charter, visit: www.bitc.org.uk/race