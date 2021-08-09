Council to canvass for Wokingham’s electoral roll

THE COUNCIL will begin canvassing residents to make sure everybody can have a say at future elections.

From Monday, August 16, people will be contacted by Wokingham Borough Council requesting information for the electoral register.

It forms part of the annual canvass to keep the electoral register up to date.

Andrew Moulton, electoral registration officer, said: “It’s important we have the right details for every property in the borough.

“We are urging residents to check their email and look out for a postal form when it arrives, and complete it as soon as possible to continue to have a say at future elections.”

He said anybody not currently registered at their address will not appear on the form.

“Using the automated response facilities, which are quick and easy, is our preferred method of updating our records but you can also complete and return the paper form if you prefer,” Mr Moulton added.

An email form will be sent out later this month, followed by a postal form in September.

Some people will only be contacted by post and are advised to wait for the form if they do not hear anything this month.

Residents will be asked to check and confirm their details online by Wednesday, August 31 or by Tuesday, September 21 via post.

For help completing the form or more information, email: electoralservices@wokingham.gov.uk or call 0118 974 6000.