Council to decide on South Wokingham plan

WOKINGHAM Borough Council’s planning committee will consider plans for a major development in South Wokingham.

On Tuesday, May 18, the planning committee will hold a special meeting to discuss proposals for 1,800 new homes towards the south east of the town.

The development forms part of the council’s local plan, laid out in 2010 to propose how the borough could develop up until 2026.

It suggests roughly 2,500 new homes in South Wokingham in the hopes of concentrating development in one location, to protect “the character” of the borough’s other towns and villages.

The first phase has already taken place in Montague Park, north of the railway.

According to the council, it has created a “thriving, new community”, which includes a primary school, nature park and community orchard.

Now, the planning committee will consider the second phase of development, south of the railway, which includes 1,800 new homes, a second primary school, community facilities, parks and play areas, as well as the remainder of the new South Wokingham distributor road.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “With these planning applications, our vision from 2010 is nearing completion — it is the last piece of the puzzle to create four self-contained new communities, each with the right infrastructure to serve its population.

“By carefully planning new development, we have been able to ensure developers pay for the roads, schools, parks and open spaces and community and sports facilities necessary for the new homes.”

Wokingham Borough Council said the South Wokingham distributor road will serve the new homes and ease traffic in the town centre.

The first phase of the road, William Heelas Way, is already open.

The Eastern Gateway is now under construction, and will connect it to Waterloo Road via a new bridge over the railway line.

Cllr Smith said that Wokingham borough is “a great place to live” and hopes the development will create a thriving new community.

“It will also bring new facilities and open spaces to be enjoyed by our existing residents,” he said.

The planning applications to be considered at next week’s meeting:

191068 – up to 1,434 new homes, a primary school, a community facility, and nature parks;

190914 – up to 215 new homes to the east of the development;

190900 – St Anne’s Sang, a nature park connecting to Buckhurst Meadows;

192928 – South Wokingham distributor road main section

203535 – Western Gateway

To view the applications, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk

Residents can participate in the meeting, in person or virtually, by emailing democratic.services@wokingham.gov.uk

It can be watched live via the council’s YouTube channel