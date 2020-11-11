Councillor code of conduct under public review

THE COUNCIL is asking for residents’ views on changes to the councillor code of conduct.

Each year, the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) publishes a set of best practice principles for standards in local government and recommends local authorities carry out an annual consultation.

These are known as the Seven Principles of Public Life which are selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

Elected councillors should act with integrity and honesty, treat people with civility and impartiality, avoid conflictsof interest and ensure public resources are used prudently in the public interest.

The code also sets out the process to register and declare their financial and other interests. And it states they must not do anything which may cause the council to breach the 2010 Equality Act.

“We welcome your overall views on the Code of Conduct as well as your specific views on the proposed changes,” said Andrew Moulton, assistant director for governance at Wokingham Borough Council.

“The role of councillor in all tiers of local government is a vital part of our country’s system of democracy.”

The closing date for the consultation is 11.59pm on Friday, December 11.

Residents can access the consultation on the borough council website and respond to it by emailing neil.carr@wokingham.gov.uk or by post to Democratic Services, Wokingham Borough Council, PO Box 151, Shute End, Wokingham RG40 1WH.

To access a paper version of the consultation, email: neil.carr@wokingham.gov.uk