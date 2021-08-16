Wokingham.Today

Councillor officially opens Alms houses

Reading Almshouses
Chair of Trustees, Peter Webb (Left) and Councillor David Hare (Right)

ALMS HOUSES in Lower Earley were officially declared open last month.

Cllr David Hare, former mayor at Earley Town Council, visited Liberty House, off Strand Way open, on Friday, July 23 — 18 months after it started taking residents.

The centre is run by Reading Alms Houses and is open to anyone who has lived within 20 miles of St Mary’s Church, Reading, for three years.

It is specifically for people in need of housing, and has 36 units at a more affordable price.

The charity acquired the property in 2019 from The Earley Charity, which ran  Liberty of Earley House as a care home.

The official opening was planned for last year, but was postponed due to coronavirus.

 Reading Alms Houses is one of more than 1,500 Almshouse Charities in
the country.

It also owns properties on Kennet Island and in central Reading.

For more information, visit: www.readingalmshouses.org.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

open

