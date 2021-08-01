Councillor petitions for Dinton parking restrictions to stay

RESIDENTS of a busy Woodley road are hoping the council can make permanent a temporary parking restriction.

In January, Wokingham Borough Council introduced temporary traffic regulation orders in a number of streets around Dinton Pastures, including a stretch of Colemansmoor Road. The aim was to deter people from blocking roads during a lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

At the time, Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Outdoor exercise should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your area to do so if necessary. Please only visit Dinton if you are a Wokingham Borough resident who lives nearby – ideally in Winnersh, Woodley or Hurst.”

ACTION: Cllr Bill Soane is petitioning for the restrictions to stay Picture: Phil Creighton

Residents contacted Loddon ward councillor Bill Soane with a petition they had collected. They pointed out to him that alterations to the entrance to Dinton on the road had improved pedestrian and cycle access, but had seen an increased usage and parking that they felt was ‘potentially dangerous’.

Cllr Soane handed in the petition, signed by 54 people from affected homes, at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council on Thursday, July 22.

He told the chamber: “Colemansmoor Road is a busy route serving a large residential area and is also a through route from Loddon Bridge Road to The Bader Way which leads to the A329m. It is also a bus route for buses 13 and 14, both of which are double decker.

“Negotiating these parked cars allows for only one vehicle through and, as you can imagine, this is particularly frustrating and difficult when a bus is approaching.

“The installation of a permanent parking restriction will not only greatly reduce the potential of a traffic or pedestrian accident but will also improve the journeys of bus passengers.”

Speaking to Wokingham.Today after the meeting, Cllr Soane said that the issue was visitors to Dinton Pastures, rather than residents. The parking was causing traffic to “stop and start” along the road.

“For the residents, it’s dangerous when their cars are coming out of the houses as they can’t see what’s coming,” he said.

“(Petition organiser) Mr Mooney came to see me some time ago after Wokingham provided a six-week temporary parking restriction with cones and signs. It greatly improved things and that’s why residents want it extended.”

During the initial restrictions, Cllr Soane said that people didn’t park further down the road and walk in, and no problems were caused: “It had a positive effect”.

He added: “The restrictions could possibly lead to speeding, there’s always that issue, it is an unknown, but we didn’t have any comments from residents on speeding – it just didn’t come up.”

Cllr Soane was pleased to be able to present the petition to the council.

“If a resident has a concern, I’ll always work to present their case. It’s our duty really.”

The petition is now being considered by Wokingham Borough Council.