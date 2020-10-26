Councillors cut the ribbon for new community pavilion in Spencers Wood

LAST WEEKEND, Shinfield Parish Council marked the opening of its new community pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Although crowds were held back from attending the event due to social distancing requirements, Cllr Ian Clarke, chair of Recreation and Amenities Committee, and the Spencers Wood Pavilion Committee thanked the committee for its work.

He said: In August last year, I chaired a committee to replace the pavilion at Spencers Wood Recreation Ground, the committee consisted of parish councillors and two co-opted residents.

“After deciding, position, size and our aspiration externally and internally, we set about finding a company that could build us a modern facility for our community to enjoy for years to come.

“We met monthly until lockdown in March, from then on many e-mails, phone calls, Zoom meetings and distance meetings on the field, sorting out numerous tasks one has to do externally and internally, all the hard work by the committee came to fruition in late July when planning permission was granted. Fourteen months later, on Friday, October 9, the builders, Modulek, handed the completed building to Shinfield Parish Council.

“I would like to thank the committee and the Parish Clerk for the enormous amount of time they put into this project to produce a great facility for our community.”