Council’s no to Lidl and homes plan

Lidl
A CGI of the proposed Lidl store that could become part of a development mooted for Swallows Meadow

EARLEY Town Council has formally opposed the plan for a Lidl and 43 houses off Meldreth Way.

Its planning committee met on Tuesday, June 22, to discuss the proposal.

It has recommended the borough council refuse the application.

Concerns include development on land designated as “countryside”.

The committee said building there would fail to maintain or enhance the high quality of the environment, describing it as an “inappropriate scale of activity”.

They were also concerned it would lose the “continuous green wooded corridor” along Lower Earley Way.

READ MORE: SPECIAL REPORT: A Lidl concern over Swallows Meadow home plan

In a statement, the committee said: “The proposed food store would destroy the green corridor.”

They were concerned the shop was more targeted at passing trade than serving the immediate community.

They added: “The town council is concerned that the assumptions derived from pre-pandemic retail spending patterns may no longer apply due to people switching to online purchasing.”

They were also worried about the impact on traffic, road safety and noise pollution from delivery vans.

