Counter terrorism police launch extremism awareness campaign

A NEW campaign aimed at nipping extremism in the bud has been launched by Counter Terrorism Policing.

ACT Early is a preventive programme, asking families, teachers, friends and community leaders to keep an eye on people for changes in behaviours that could lead them being drawn into harmful activities or groups.

This includes being radicalised by terrorists or extremist content online.

Counter Terrorism Policing says that in just 18 months – between January 1, last year and June 30 this year – 17 children were arrested in relation to terrorism offences, with the youngest being 14.

In the same period, more than 1,500 children under 15 have been helped by specialist programmes aimed at moving them away from the dangerous material they have been exposed to.

With coronavirus preventing many people from attending regular events and clubs, such as youth groups and sporting activities, police fear that people who need help are currently not on people’s radars.

It is with this in mind that ACT Early has been launched. Its centrepiece is an easy-to-use website that offers help and advice for those wanting to support loved ones before they completely immersed in their extremist views.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, said: “There has been a sharp increase in extremist material online in the last few years, and Covid-19 has meant that vulnerable people are spending a lot more time isolated and online, and with fewer of the protective factors that schooling, employment, friends and family can provide.

“In my opinion that is a perfect storm, one which we cannot predict and that we might be feeling the effects of for many years to come.”

He added: “There is something we can do right now to try and stop this. It requires parents, friends and family to help us by acting early, by talking to their children about what they view online, and sharing their concerns and seeking support if they fear someone they know is in danger of being radicalised.

“Asking for help is a difficult and emotional step, but we must see it for what it is – action which won’t ruin their lives but may well save them.”

This view was echoed by the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes.

“Research tells us that family members are most likely to see the early signs of radicalisation,” she told Wokingham.Today.

By people using the resources from the ACT Early campaign, “it gives us a much better chance of intervening and provide that much-needed support to put people on a positive course in their lives.

“The website raises awareness and provide information to families, give advice on what to do and where to go next.”

Every effort is made to protect both the person contacting the police and the individual who needs support, as DCS Barnes explained: “We treat all information as absolutely confidential. We never tell a person where it came from unless we have had permission to do so.

“Agencies can come together to determine how best to work with an individual – there are all sorts of ways we can help individuals – education, work, health and other sources such as charity groups and local authorities. There are so many different support services available.”

But above all, Counter Terrorism Policing wants people to take action as soon as they have concerns about their loved ones, and that you will not be wasting police time. The message is that you could be saving lives rather than ruining them.

“The key to this is that the earlier they come in to other agencies, the better the chances getting them help,” DCS Barnes said.

“There may not be anything wrong with the person you are concerned about, but if there is, the Act Early website will give you the right information and direct you to the right organisations to help if there is.”

For more details, log on to www.actearly.uk