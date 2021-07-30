Country show at Dinton Pastures to take place next weekend

FAMILIES can celebrate the countryside with a show at Dinton Pastures next week.

The Country Show includes craft and food stands and live music.

There will be falconry displays, a classic car display, heavy horse demonstrations, search and rescue demonstrations, and dog agility.

There will also be on-the-day dog competitions.

Families can try the helter skelter, ferris wheel, rock climbing, laser clay pigeon shooting, archery and bungee trampolines.

The event runs from 11am to 6pm on Sunday, August 8.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children 7+ and £1 for those 6 and under. On the door tickets cost an additional £2.

For more information, visit: www.dinton-pastures.co.uk