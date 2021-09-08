Wokingham.Today

Couple’s marathon run will honour Jake and help Seb

by Laura Scardarella0
jake
MARATHON EFFORT: Kate and Nick Mellor are aiming to raise £5,000 for Sebastian’s Action Trust, as they run the London Marathon in memory of their son Jake

A COUPLE are running this year’s London Marathon in memory of their son to raise money for children’s charity Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Kate and Nick Mellor have decided to embark on this challenge in memory of their eldest son, Jake, who died at the age of just eight in 2018.

The organisation, with premises in Crowthorne and North Waltham, provides services to help seriously ill children and their families.

The family stayed at the charity’s North Waltham site, The Bluebells, several times, enjoying all of the facilities, especially the hydrotherapy pool.

Jake was born with lots of complex medical needs and cerebral palsy, but his death came as a shock, as his condition was life-limiting, not life-threatening.

Mrs Mellor spoke of how much support they have received from Sebastian’s Action Trust through its bereavement services and holidays.

“At Jake’s funeral, I can remember just spending hours being hugged by friends and family; over 400 people attended on the day,” she said.

“I remember seeing, among all those people, our outreach worker Sue, with two huge teddies for Jake’s sisters.”

Jake mellor
Jake Mellor

Mrs Mellor added that they are both “absolutely thrilled” to be running the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3 in memory of Jake.

With all funds raised going to the trust, Mrs Mellor explained how the bereavement support they have received has been a “real lifesaver”.

“When Jake died, we became one of their butterfly families,” she added.

“Sebastian’s Action Trust continues to include and remember Jakey. They support the girls and us in so many ways, so we can’t think of a better charity to run 26.2 miles for.”

Abi Hurst, communications and fundraising officer at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “The whole team are so proud of Nick and Kate and all the money they have raised for Sebastian’s Action Trust.

“We are wishing them the best and cannot wait to be supporting them round the marathon in October.”

The couple have so far raised almost £2,500 of their £5,000 target.

For more details, or to donate, log on to: sebastiansactiontrust.org/missiontomarathon

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Local family share their story in a new book

Jess Warren

IN THE KITCHEN: Sausage Curry

Staff Writer

Wokingham doctor – and BBC Radio Berkshire regular – awarded CBE in Queen’s Birthday honours

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.