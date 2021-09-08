Couple’s marathon run will honour Jake and help Seb

A COUPLE are running this year’s London Marathon in memory of their son to raise money for children’s charity Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Kate and Nick Mellor have decided to embark on this challenge in memory of their eldest son, Jake, who died at the age of just eight in 2018.

The organisation, with premises in Crowthorne and North Waltham, provides services to help seriously ill children and their families.

The family stayed at the charity’s North Waltham site, The Bluebells, several times, enjoying all of the facilities, especially the hydrotherapy pool.

Jake was born with lots of complex medical needs and cerebral palsy, but his death came as a shock, as his condition was life-limiting, not life-threatening.

Mrs Mellor spoke of how much support they have received from Sebastian’s Action Trust through its bereavement services and holidays.

“At Jake’s funeral, I can remember just spending hours being hugged by friends and family; over 400 people attended on the day,” she said.

“I remember seeing, among all those people, our outreach worker Sue, with two huge teddies for Jake’s sisters.”

Jake Mellor

Mrs Mellor added that they are both “absolutely thrilled” to be running the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3 in memory of Jake.

With all funds raised going to the trust, Mrs Mellor explained how the bereavement support they have received has been a “real lifesaver”.

“When Jake died, we became one of their butterfly families,” she added.

“Sebastian’s Action Trust continues to include and remember Jakey. They support the girls and us in so many ways, so we can’t think of a better charity to run 26.2 miles for.”

Abi Hurst, communications and fundraising officer at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “The whole team are so proud of Nick and Kate and all the money they have raised for Sebastian’s Action Trust.

“We are wishing them the best and cannot wait to be supporting them round the marathon in October.”

The couple have so far raised almost £2,500 of their £5,000 target.

For more details, or to donate, log on to: sebastiansactiontrust.org/missiontomarathon