COVID-19: Earley school headteacher masks up and smiles

DESPITE THE Government removing the requirement for face masks in schools and colleges, many teachers are continuing with PPE.

Mark Wieder, headteacher of Aldryngton Primary School in Earley said he invested in masks with a clear panel to smile at students.

“Since joining the school in January, the school community has been unable to see my smile when I say hello to them each morning on the gate,” he said.

“The Smile Shield face mask has now enabled this to happen.

“At drop off and pick up it’s also key for staff who want to be friendly and approachable, at a safe distance of course, to parents, and it makes conversations easier to understand.”

He said the mask is friendlier and helps pupils that rely on lip-reading.

He is one of 30 headteachers in the UK to use the Smile Shields for staff.

Jennifer Soboslay, co-founder of the company said: “Working in the pharmaceutical industry, being a mum and having many teacher friends,

I know how important visual facial expression is, but also you want to be safe and for the people around you to be safe too.

“I wanted to produce a mask that would aid communication not hinder it, especially as I believe a smile can change the sentiment of information or be encouraging without words.”

The masks are medical grade and would be suitable for healthcare workers.