Covid-19 lockdown 2: What the new restrictions mean for your household

AS THE country prepares for a second lockdown, new guidelines have been published by the government detailing what people can and can’t do.

The lockdown applies to England and, subject to a vote in Parliament on Wednesday, will come into force from 12.01am on Thursday, November 5 through to Wednesday, December 2.

The aim is to limit contact between households, which should reduce the spread of Covid-19 and relax pressures on the NHS.

The main rule is that people should stay at home, except for specific purposes. This means that households should not gather with people that they do not live with, some businesses and venues need to be closed.

However, nurseries, schools, colleges and universities remain open, and people should work from home where possible.

The government has said that at the end of the period, it would look to return to a regional approach, based on the latest data.

Stay at home

People should stay at home unless leaving for specific reasons.

People can attend medical appointments and emergencies, and leave home to avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, such as domestic abuse

People can attend medical appointments and emergencies, and leave home to avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, such as domestic abuse

Food and medicine shopping is allowed, but should be as infrequent as possible

It is also possible to visit a support bubble or provide care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer.

Outside the home

Socioal distancing rules remain: try and keep more than two metres apart from each other, wear face coverings and wash hands frequently.

Who you can meet

Meeting people socially indoors is not allowed unless you live with them or they’re in your support bubble. In this case, you can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit outdoor public places together.

Outdoor public places where you can meet one other person not from your household include parks, countryside, public gardens, allotments and playgrounds. Private gardens are not allowed.

Businesses and venues

A number of businesses have to close including all non-essential retail, pubs, bars and restaurants – but they can all offer a click and collect or home delivery service.

Also closing are indoor and outdoor leisure facilities including gyms and soft play centres.

Theatres, museums, galleries, concert halls, zoos and other entertainment venues must close.

Beauty salons and barbers must close again.

However, food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open under Covid-secure measures.

Playgrounds can remain open.

Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes.

Public services remaining open include medical services, courts, civil registration offices and Jobcentre Plus sites.

Weddings, civil partnerships, religious services and funerals

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people, but only close friends and family may attend. Linked ceremonial events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can also continue with up to 15 people in attendance. Anyone working is not included. Social distancing should be maintained between people who do not live together or share a support bubble.

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted to take place except in exceptional circumstances.

Places of Worship will be closed, except for funerals, individual prayer and to broadcast services. They can also open for essential voluntary and public services, such as blood donation or food banks.

Going to work

People who can work from home should do, those who need to travel to work should also do so. This includes public sector employees such as teachers.

Education

Schools, colleges or universities remain open. The government says that its senior clinicians advise that school is the best place for children to be. It is intended that exams will go ahead next summer, but three weeks later than usual.

Universities and adult education settings should consider moving to increased levels of online learning where possible.

Students should not move between home and student digs during term-time. Further guidance for Christmas will follow.

Childcare and activities

Registered childcare and other childcare activities (including wraparound care) will be available where reasonably necessary to enable parents to work, or for the purposes of respite care.

Parents are able to form a childcare bubble with another household for the purposes of informal childcare, where the child is 13 or under.

Some youth services may be able to continue, such as one-to-one youth work and support groups, but most youth clubs and groups will need to cease for this period.

Over 60 or clinically vulnerable

Those at risk are asked to be especially careful with the rules and minimise contact with others.

This includes frequent handwashing and cleaning of frequently touched areas in homes and workplaces.

Care home visits

Further details are awaited

Travel

Households are asked to stay within their immediate local area and try and reduce the number of journeys made.

Acceptable reasons for travel include commuting to work, educational establishments or for caring responsibilities; medical reasons; visiting open venues such as essential retail; and exercise.

People are encouraged to walk or cycle where possible, and avoid rush hours on public transport.

Overnight stays and holidays away from homes will not be allowed. You cannot stay in a second home, or with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.

People cannot travel overseas or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or asked to self-isolate must not travel.

Financial support

The furlough scheme has been extended during November, allowing workers to be paid at least 80% of salary up to £2,500 a month.

Employers will pay just National Insurance and Pensions contributions for their staff on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme during the month of November.

There will also be a grant for self-employed workers, but this is only open to those who were eligible for previous support.

For more details, or to see the rules in full, log on to https://www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november