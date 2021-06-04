Covid-19 surge testing launches across Wokingham borough as cases rise to 52.6 per 100,000

Residents in Norreys, Evendons, Wescott and Bulmershe and Whitegates wards will be asked to get a PCR test

SURGE TESTING to identify asymptomatic residents will be rolled out from Monday across Wokingham town centre for a fortnight.

This afternoon, Wokingham Borough Council revealed Norreys, Evendons, Wescott and Bulmershe and Whitegates wards will be subject to PCR testing to identify where Covid-19 has spread.

It comes as 50 cases of the Delta variant, previously referred to as the Indian variant, were identified in the borough over the last month.

All residents over 12 living in the four wards will be asked to get a Covid-19 test at established test sites.

Meradin Peachey, director of public health for Berkshire West said: “We have been monitoring the situation very closely and now need residents in these areas to come forward for a test.

“You should do this even if you’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine as you can still catch and spread the virus. Infection rates are rising across the borough and this variant is much more transmissible. The more cases we find, the better chance we have at suppressing it.

“Please help to keep your community and loved ones safe by getting tested. You should also continue to follow the guidance that is in place – limit your number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance and cover your face.

“If you test positive by any method, you must isolate to stop the spread of the virus. If you have been in close contact with someone who tests positive you must also self-isolate.”

If someone tests positive, they must self-isolate immediately and pass on details on their contacts to NHS Test and Trace.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor for NHS Test and Trace said: “As part of our proactive sequencing work, we have identified cases of Covid-19 variants in a number of areas across England. A small proportion of these cases have no link to international travel suggesting that there are some cases in the community.

“Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace are monitoring the situation closely and appropriate public health measures such as increased testing and contact tracing are being put in place where necessary.”

Cllr John Halsall told Wokingham.Today “covid is not a thing of the past”.

“We are now looking at surge testing for the first time in the borough,” he said. “The case rate has been marching up orogressiblet for the last few days. It is above the national average.”

He said it was not the first time the borough council has “been on the starting line” to launch surge testing, but warned this was “rather more serious”.

He said the latest infection data suggests the majority of people becoming infected with the virus have not had a vaccine.

“It’s not necessarily those who haven’t been invited yet,” he said.

The council leader encouraged all those currently eligible for the jab to get one as soon as possible.

“There is still a huge amount of the population fearful of getting the vaccine,” he added. “But all the stats show the unvaccinated are at risk.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, it is still here. The only protection is the vaccine.”

He also encouraged residents to encourage others to take up the offer.

How to get a test