MOBILE Covid-19 testing vans will soon be supporting community events, as the borough council expands its lateral flow project.

The swap tests provide a 30-minute result, and could feature in busier areas of the borough, including country parks and markets, said Charles Margetts, the executive member for health and a Conservative candidate for Finchampstead North.

“We’ll be going to where the people are,” he said. “It’s a flexible service.”

Away from a mobile site, residents can also get a free Covid-19 test from the councils’ three centres at Shute End, Sindlesham Court and the Microsoft Campus at Thames Valley Park.

This includes collecting a box of seven tests, to do at home.

Boxes can also be picked up from pharmacies involved in the scheme, and Woosehill Community Centre.

Mr Margetts said that regular testing, and the pace of vaccinations means the situation is improving.

“Thank goodness we’re in the place we are now,” he said. “We can look at Europe and see people going into another lockdown. Now I’m not saying that can’t happen here, but it would appear the risk is greatly diminished.”

To keep progress flowing smoothly, the council is now working on making the vaccination programme long-term, Mr Margetts said.

This would likely include booster jabs from September or October onwards.

Despite clear progress, Mr Margetts is urging residents not to “do anything that could compromise these benefits.”

He is calling on the community to stay sensible and follow all the government guidance.

Also standing in Finchampstead North are Martyn Foss, Green, Alex Freeney, Labour and Jordan Montgomery, Lib Dem.

For more information about community testing, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/lateral-flow-testing